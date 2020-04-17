New AOMG artist DeVita has dropped a stunning live clip for "Movies".
"Movies" is a track from DeVita's debut EP album 'CRÈME', which featured "EVITA!" and "All About You" as title songs. The stunning live clip above features the R&B singer in all white and ends with her encased wearing black.
Check out DeVita's live clip for "Movies" above!
1
0
Posted by31 minutes ago
New AOMG artist DeVita drops stunning live clip for 'Movies'
New AOMG artist DeVita has dropped a stunning live clip for "Movies".
0 226 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment