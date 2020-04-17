1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

New AOMG artist DeVita drops stunning live clip for 'Movies'

AKP STAFF

New AOMG artist DeVita has dropped a stunning live clip for "Movies".

"Movies" is a track from DeVita's debut EP album 'CRÈME', which featured "EVITA!" and "All About You" as title songs. The stunning live clip above features the R&B singer in all white and ends with her encased wearing black.

Check out DeVita's live clip for "Movies" above!


  1. DeVita
  2. MOVIES
0 226 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND