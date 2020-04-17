Girls' Generation's Seohyun models chic looks for 'it MICHAA's summer line

Girls' Generation's Seohyun is featured in the latest pictorial for fashion brand 'it MICHAA's summer line.



On April 17, 'it MICHAA' revealed their summer line with Seohyun as the muse. The Girls' Generation member took on a soft charisma for the shoot in black and white and clean lines, and she's said to have played to the 4 different concepts with ease.



In other news, Seohyun is filming for the upcoming JTBC drama 'Private Life' opposite Go Kyung Pyo. She'll be playing the role of Cha Joo Eun, a lifestyle swindler who cheats to survive.



Take a look at Seohyun's pictorial for 'it MICHAA' below!



