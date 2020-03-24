8

WINNER demonstrate a fun couple finger dance challenge in 2nd 'Hold' MV teaser

The WINNER members have paired up to fully demonstrate the adorable couple finger dance challenge - the #DdeumChallenge - coming soon to 'Tik Tok'!

In WINNER's 2nd "Hold" MV teaser above, Kang Seung Yoon pairs up with Lee Seung Hoon and Kim Jin Woo pairs up with Song Min Ho to show off the #DdeumChallenge together, their fingers mimicking miniature people. 

The full MV for WINNER's pre-release single "Hold" will be out on March 26 at 6 PM KST! Afterward, WINNER will be returning with their 3rd full album, 'Remember' on April 9 at 6 PM KST. 

