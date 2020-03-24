Rookie boy group TOO runs to save mankind in 'Magnolia' MV teaser

Rookie boy group TOO has unveiled a dramatic new MV teaser ahead of their official debut.

In TOO's main "Magnolia" MV teaser below, the members busily weave through an abandoned building until they reach a lost boy, banding together to rescue him. After the brief main MV teaser, TOO also take viewers behind the scenes, giving away glimpses of their powerful choreography.

Meanwhile, TOO's comeback MV for "Magnolia" will be pre-released this coming March 31 at 12 AM KST, ahead of the group's 1st mini album release on April 1 at 6 PM KST.

