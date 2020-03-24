9

2020-03-24

YoonA confirmed as female lead of JTBC's new journalist drama, 'Hush'

Girls' Generation's YoonA has confirmed her next project - JTBC's new drama 'Hush'!

Set to air some time in the latter half of 2020, 'Hush' revolves around individuals who work at a newspaper agency, and their competitive lives as journalists. Veteran actor Hwang Jung Min was previously confirmed as the story's male lead, and now, YoonA will be taking on the role of an intern journalist named Lee Ji Soo. YoonA will be showcasing a mentor-mentee chemistry with Hwang Jung Min.

Do you like the premise of JTBC's 'Hush' so far?

