2

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Viral video of man chasing elderly woman with hand sanitizer hits Korean headlines

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

A viral video of a man chasing an elderly Asian woman with hand sanitizer has hit Korean headlines.

The video filmed in Miami Beach, Florida by a rapper and shared on Instagram became viral online, and on March 19, it made Korean headlines. Though some dismissed the prank as a joke, many others criticized the video as Asians and Asian Americans have been experiencing rising incidences of racism in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. 

Many Korean netizens have also expressed outrage over the footage. Instagram has since deleted the post. 

What are your thoughts on the viral video?

  1. misc.
2 3,744 Share 50% Upvoted

2

Ohboy699,572 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

So I'm guessing it's supposed to be funny, but it's really not.

Share

0

naazy627 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I didn’t find this funny. At all. I feel so bad for her

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
15 hours ago   50   97,415
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Watch CLC's 5th Anniversary Live on YouTube!
37 minutes ago   0   71
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
15 hours ago   50   97,415

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND