Viral video of man chasing elderly woman with hand sanitizer hits Korean headlines

A viral video of a man chasing an elderly Asian woman with hand sanitizer has hit Korean headlines.



The video filmed in Miami Beach, Florida by a rapper and shared on Instagram became viral online, and on March 19, it made Korean headlines. Though some dismissed the prank as a joke, many others criticized the video as Asians and Asian Americans have been experiencing rising incidences of racism in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.



Many Korean netizens have also expressed outrage over the footage. Instagram has since deleted the post.



What are your thoughts on the viral video?