On this week's episode of 'Treasure Map' episode 8, the boys of TREASURE visited Jungwoo and Junghwan's home town, Iksan!

Dividing up into the 'Jungwoo tour' team and the 'Junghwan tour' team, the TREASURE boys enjoyed a retro-themed trip with their own fashion shows, adorable friendship souvenirs, mukbang, a rowdy petting zoo experience, and finally, a neon roller skating party!

Watch the latest episode of TREASURE's pre-debut reality series 'Treasure Map', above!