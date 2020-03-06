Kim So Hye, Shin Seung Ho, Dohee, & cast of 'Contract Friendship' talk about their real life friends

The cast members of KBS2's upcoming drama special 'Contract Friendship' sat down to answer some questions about their real life friends!

KBS2's upcoming, 4-part drama special 'Contract Friendship' tells the story of a normal high schooler Chan Hong and a strange, 'Contract Friendship' he forms with a frightening classmate known as the "legendary fist", Don Hyuk.

While busily filming for the drama special, it seems that the staff decided to ask some of the cast members about their real life friends, for an interesting prologue ahead of the series' premiere. The 'Contract Friendship' cast's Kim So Hye talked about some friends she's been close with since elementary school, while actor Shin Seung Ho named a friend he played soccer with in high school. Actress Jo Yi Hyun mentioned a close friend she spent all 3 years of high school with, who turned out to be Momoland's Nancy! Dohee, returning to dramas for the first time in a while, talked about an old friend who recently called her up, asking her if she was "still alive".

Meanwhile, also starring lead actor Lee Shin Young, KBS2's 'Contract Friendship' is expected to premiere on April 6 at 10 PM KST.