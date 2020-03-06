Netizens want to see these two pretty best friend idols on a reality show asap

Netizens are totally fans of these two pretty girl group members and their lovely friendship!

April's Naeun and Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon are same age, 1999-line friends who attended School of Performing Arts Seoul together. The two girls graduated in the same class back in 2018, and so they're well-known for being close high school friends.

The story of how the two girls became friends, according to Kim Do Yeon at least, is also a fun story netizens find relatable. When asked by a fan, "How did you become friends with Naeun?" Kim Do Yeon answered, "I wonder too.... I'm not sure.. We only met up and hung out like once or twice, but we both didn't really have any friends so I guess we sympathized with each other."

Naeun also similarly referred to their friendship by commenting, "Do Yeon is kind of the only friend I have...!"

Even after graduating high school, Naeun and Kim Do Yeon seem to have remained good friends, as their outings were shared from time to time via Naeun's Instagram posts.

Netizens commented, "How did these two gorgeous girls become friends like this TT, be friends with me too...", "So pretty~ Promise you guys will film a travel reality together, pinky promise", "The pretty ones do flock together huh...", "When two pretty girls hang out it's a visual explosion TT", "They're both so cute and pretty, and they somehow have really different vibes", "Wow having their visuals side by side... crazy", and more!

Are you a fan of Naeun and Kim Do Yeon's pretty friendship?