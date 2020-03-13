TREASURE play all the most popular idol variety games on this week's 'Treasure Map'

On this week's episode of 'Treasure Map', the TREASURE members held a variety-training camp!

To make sure that each member gave their best efforts in the games, the filming staff offered TREASURE the grand prize of a brand new 'PS4' set. First off, TREASURE went with a warm-up game of 'Mafia'; however, most of the members chosen to be the 'Mafia' barely understood how the game worked! (Both Korean and Japanese members included!)

Next came the game of funny facial expressions, dancing, and frustration - charades! The green team's keywords were "slang terms", the red team had to guess "sports", and the blue team had to convey "emotions".

Last but not least, TREASURE put on some soundproof headphones for the popular word game, 'Shout In Silence'! Watch above to see which lucky TREASURE member took home the 'PS4' in the end!