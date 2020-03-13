SM Entertainment confirms TVXQ's Changmin will be debuting solo next month

On March 13, a representative from SM Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "TVXQ's Changmin is currently working on his solo album, set for release in April. This will mark his first ever solo album release, so please show your love and support."

TVXQ's Changmin, who debuted back in 2003, will be releasing his first ever official solo album after 17 years. The idol's solo debut also comes just after fellow TVXQ member Yunho released his 1st mini album, 'True Colors', in June of 2019.





Stay tuned for more details!