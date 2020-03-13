SM Entertainment confirms TVXQ's Changmin will be debuting solo next month

7

On March 13, a representative from SM Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "TVXQ's Changmin is currently working on his solo album, set for release in April. This will mark his first ever solo album release, so please show your love and support." 

TVXQ's Changmin, who debuted back in 2003, will be releasing his first ever official solo album after 17 years. The idol's solo debut also comes just after fellow TVXQ member Yunho released his 1st mini album, 'True Colors', in June of 2019. 

I’d like to see him in another drama. It’s been like 5 years.

SM found out EXO and TVXQ solo albums sell like warm bread so now they are all up for that solo money because they sell more than their test project...Honestly, SM should treat their artists better not smacking them down the more money they earn. Taeyeon.EXO Suho now Changmin that is some good proft those 3 will bring a total profit of a whole group without paying 100 members

