Super Junior's Kyuhyun lends his soothing voice for 'I'll Find You On A Beautiful Day' OST Part. 3, 'All Day Long'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has lent his voice for JTBC's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series, 'I'll Find You On A Beautiful Day'!

Titled "All Day Long", Kyuhyun's OST Part. 3 for the drama series is a classic ballad song of longing, waiting for the moment when the singer can be with their loved one. The lyrics reflect the current emotions of 'I'll Find You On A Beautiful Day's male lead Seo Kang Jun. Watch Kyuhyun's full OST MV for "All Day Long" above!



Meanwhile, JTBC's 'I'll Find You On A Beautiful Day' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 PM KST.