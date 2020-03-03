MCND drop cold 'Ice Age' performance MV

MCND have dropped their performance music video for "Ice Age".



As previously reported, MCND members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win welcome you to a chilly world in the MV. "Ice Age" is the title track of the group's debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age', and it's about MCND breaking into the music world.



Watch MCND's "Ice Age" performance MV above and their MV here if you missed it.







