Joy & Yu Seon Ho team up to cook kimchi jjigae for the 'Handsome Tigers' team

On the March 13 broadcast of SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', the celebrity basketball team members headed off on a training camp to Sokcho for a round of team bonding, meat grilling, late night chatting, and more.

In the evening as the 'Handsome Tigers' team members, coach Seo Jang Hoon, and manager Red Velvet's Joy gathered for dinner, manager Joy and the team's maknae Yu Seon Ho partnered up as stew chefs!

However, Joy and Yu Seon Ho were limited to their ingredients, and after working with grilled kimchi, water, and minimum spices, the kimchi jjigae turned out to be more of a slightly seasoned soup with kimchi pieces. As a result, Joy and Yu Seon Ho began "surgery" on the kimchi jjigae, first by adding some MSG, second by adding some instant ramen soup base, then lastly, by adding in some pre-cooked dumplings!



Finally, the kimchi jjigae was served to the 'Handsome Tigers' teammates. Coach Seo Jang Hoon got the "honor" of taste-testing it first, and after a few moments of silence, his reaction was, "It's better than expected. I mean I wasn't expecting anything at all so."