ITZY take fans behind the scenes of 'Wannabe' shoot for 'Studio Choom - Be Original'

ITZY are taking fans behind the scenes of their "Wannabe" dance video for 'Studio Choom - Be Original'.



ITZY's 'Be Original' video featuring their "Wannabe" choreography has hit over 9.4 million views in 2 weeks, and the above behind-the-scenes clip reveals what happened on set. Fans get a special look at the ITZY members goofy interactions in the waiting room and in between filming as well as their descriptions of their new track and concept.



Watch ITZY's behind-the-scenes video above and their "Wannabe" 'Studio Choom - Be Original' video below if you missed it!



