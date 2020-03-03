34

Han Ye Seul says she doesn't get asked out on dates lately.

In her latest video on her YouTube channel 'Han Ye Seul is', the actress suggested date plans and courses for her viewers. At one pasta restaurant, she expressed, "On a day like today, I want to go on a date with my boyfriend. These days, men don't ask me out. Why is that? Is it that they don't have the courage? Or is it that I'm too scary?"

Han Ye Seul continued, "Do they think that they have to consider marriage with me? I don't think about marriage that much. At least until this point. I won't say that I'm not charming because I am. I think it's good to share joyful moments with someone. I need to find whoever that is soon. I'm sick of being single."

Check out Han Ye Seul's full video above!

Ohboy699,028 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Well, she seems like a strong and independent woman, and that scares many men.

7

rantaholic43 pts 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

lmao i dont get asked out on dates either so girl we in the same boat

