ASTRO's Sanha gifts Aroha flowers in 'One & Only' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Sanha is the next member in 'One & Only' teaser images!

In his teasers, Sanha waits at a dinner table with a bouquet of flowers for ASTRO's fans, Aroha. 'One & Only' is ASTRO's special single dedicated to Aroha and commemorates 4 years since their debut.

"One & Only" is set for release on March 13. What do you think of ASTRO's concept?

