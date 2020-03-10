Former Mad Town member Lee Woo reveals 'Memories' MV starring Lee Yi Kyung

Former Mad Town member Lee Woo has revealed his music video for "Memories".



The MV stars 'Welcome to Waikiki' actor Lee Yi Kyung as a man whose girlfriend suffers a tragic ending in front of his eyes. "Memories" is an emotional ballad about someone who has to let go of someone he loved.



The song follows Lee Woo's previous ballad hits, including "010", "My Regards", and "Breakup".



Watch Lee Woo's "Memories" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





