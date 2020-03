Studio NNG is definitely feeding EXO fans with a lot of fresh content from Chanyeol, and his latest Youtube video shows him working hard at producing music.

Chanyeol made a bright, upbeat house track that people can wash their hands to. It seems like the song was made to spread knowledge regarding proper sanitary measures due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the video above! What do you think about Chanyeol's song making skills?