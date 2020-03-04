8

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Choreographer Lia Kim compliments Ahn Young Mi's infamous 'breast dance' on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

The famous choreographer and dancer Lia Kim surprisingly had some compliments about Ahn Young Mi's infamous 'breast dance'.

Lia appeared on the March 3th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she said that she was a fan of Ahn Young Mi and said her dancing shocked her because it was similar to popping! She then complimented Ahn Young Mi's isolation techniques and said she had the basics down!

Example of Ahn Young Mi's dancing:

Lia Kim also treated guests to a dance lesson and performed as well. Check out the footage below!

  1. Ahn Young Mi
1 1,049 Share 62% Upvoted

1

alexS50 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Well...considering that she is a female idol in an idol group of course she can dance well. They got like hours of training for it. Young-Mi-shi is a top quality idol with a nice body. Her dances are amazing but what I like more is that she is so funny. Who knew that an idol can be that funny...

Share
BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
7 hours ago   60   12,116

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND