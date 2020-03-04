Choreographer Lia Kim compliments Ahn Young Mi's infamous 'breast dance' on 'Radio Star'

The famous choreographer and dancer Lia Kim surprisingly had some compliments about Ahn Young Mi's infamous 'breast dance'.

Lia appeared on the March 3th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she said that she was a fan of Ahn Young Mi and said her dancing shocked her because it was similar to popping! She then complimented Ahn Young Mi's isolation techniques and said she had the basics down!

Example of Ahn Young Mi's dancing:

Lia Kim also treated guests to a dance lesson and performed as well. Check out the footage below!