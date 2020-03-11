About U's drummer Victor asked to leave group due to 'unexpected behavior'

About U's drummer Victor has been asked to leave the group due to 'unexpected behavior.'



On March 11, About U's agency Corona X Entertainment announced Victor had been asked to leave the group and banned from broadcasts after breaking his drumsticks following a performance on 'Inkigayo', and the group will be continuing on with 3 members. The label stated, "We've recently made every effort to protect our artists in the face of a member's unexpected behavior. However, the situation has grown beyond the realm of personal life, and if the behavior continues, it could be dangerous not only for the members but also for the staff."



Corona X Entertainment also commented on Victor's posts on social media and YouTube, stating, "We would like to express our regret about the one-sided actions on his personal social media at a time when it's important to continue active promotions. We'd like to inform you that the team's promotions are difficult, but their exclusive contract is still valid. If cases of unexpected behavior such as stated above causes disadvantages to the group, we're planning to take strong legal action."



In the YouTube video above, Victor himself expresses that he feels it was unfair for him to be "fired" from About U just for breaking drumsticks. He further stated that he practiced as a trainee for 8 years, and after 3 weeks of promotions, he was cut from the group.



What are your thoughts on the situation?