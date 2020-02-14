UNVS introduce member Jen in concept film and poster

UNVS are introducing member Jen!



In the concept film above, Jen dances to the beat, and the teaser poster below shows the UNVS member in black and white. As previously reported, UNVS are the next upcoming boy group to be featured on 'Channel: Rookie King' following idol groups like Boys Republic in 2012 and BTS in 2013.



Stay tuned for updates on UNVS!

