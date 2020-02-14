Police request arrest warrants for alleged 'Idol School' vote rigging investigation

Police have requested arrest warrants for those allegedly involved in the suspected vote rigging of Mnet's 2017 reality survival series 'Idol School'.



On February 14, the cyber security division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced they'd requested arrest warrants against 2 producers, including chief producer Kim, on the charges of obstruction of business. The validity of the arrest warrants will be determined by court on February 17.



The police commented, "We cannot reveal exact details for the arrest warrant requests as the investigation is ongoing," while Mnet stated, "We'll continue to fully cooperate with the investigation."



As previously reported in September of 2019, police were revealed to be investigating 'Idol School' for vote manipulation allegations, and they've since conducted a search and seizure of media company CJ ENM.



Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case.