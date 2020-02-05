Sunmi gives a fierce warning in 'Gotta Go' OST MV for web drama 'XX'

Sunmi has partnered up with Playlist/MBC web drama 'XX' for a charismatic OST track, "Gotta Go"!

The full OST will be released online this February 6 at 6 PM KST, but before that, Playlist has decided to drop the OST MV in advance, highlighting some of the most intense moments so far from 'XX' starring EXID's Hani and Hwang Seung Un.

Meanwhile, 'XX' tells the story of a bartender who works at an exclusive speakeasy bar, who ends up playing a role in resolving various customers' romantic troubles. Through her involvement in her customers' lives, the bartender looks back on her own past troubles with friends and romance. Check out Sunmi's full "Gotta Go" MV above!