Song Min Ho & P.O. roast each other's fashion sense on tvN's 'Map Fashionista'

On February 28, tvN's newest 5-minute variety program by Na Young Suk PD - 'Mapo Fashionista' - premiered immediately after this week's episode of 'Friday Night Joy Package', as well as on YouTube!

For this first episode, Na Young Suk PD called 'New Journey To The West' cast members WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O. for a preliminary meeting to discuss his next project. However, as soon as the two idols entered Na Young Suk PD's home, they noted that the cameras were already rolling, and Na Young Suk PD immediately asked the two to explain their #OOTDs!

Next, the two long-time best friends were asked to describe the other's fashion sense/style. Song Min Ho joked about P.O's style, "It's always the same. It's very old fashioned," but added on, "Ji Hoon (P.O.) goes for the model 'boyfriend' style, but he also adds a more classical feel."

On the other hand, P.O. described Song Min Ho's fashion style as, "He's just cute. He's at a point in his career where he must be all interested in fashion. But I've already come past that point. Him, he's at a point where it's all very interesting, and he wants to conquer it."

Next week, Song Min Ho and P.O. will officially kick off their contest to see who the real 'Mapo Fashionista' is! For their first mission, the two idols will have to coordinate an outfit by the theme of "a celebrity going to the convenience store, not boasting that he's a celebrity but still dressed sharply." Both Song Min Ho and P.O. will be introducing viewers to all of the items in their closets at home.

Catch the full first episode 'Mapo Fahionista', above!

