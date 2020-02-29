The Boyz's Hyunjae overcomes his fear of cows, heights, & foreign foods while Haknyeon eats up everything on 'Battle Trip'

On the February 28 broadcast of KBS2's 'Battle Trip', The Boyz members Hyunjae and Ju Haknyeon set off on a youthful, adventurous vacation to the nature-filled city of Bogor, Indonesia!

Thanks to his experience in traveling overseas, Ju Haknyeon led the trip, accompanied by his "easily frightened" hyung Hyunjae. First off, the two boys started their trip with a visit to a skewer restaurant, where Haknyeon insisted that Hyunjae try the goat meat skewers even though normally, Hyunjae only eats chicken meat. The challenge was a success, as Hyunjae revealed that the meat was tasty and unique. Haknyeon, on the other hand, showed no hesitation toward any of the foreign Indonesian foods, eating up everything in front of him in one bite.





Next, The Boyz's Hyunjae and Haknyeon went for an up-close safari tour, where they got to feed carrots to all kinds of animals like cows, camels, elephants, and more! Here, the 'Battle Trip' panelists watching from the studio noted how easily scared Hyunjae was of the animals. While Hyunjae fretted in terror as big, horned cows tried to snatch carrots from him with their long tongues, Haknyeon laughed from the side, eventually helping Hyunjae give away the carrots. When the boys slid up to the camels' grazing area, Hyunjae insisted that if they irritated the camels, they would spit on them. But the one who ended up hitting the camel on the head with a carrot was Hyunjae, in the end.





After the safari tour, Hyunjae and Haknyeon went to try out some traditional Sundanese cuisine. Again, Hyunjae cautiously tried the Sundanese dishes and noted that most of the dishes were delicious, even for people who aren't used to strong foreign spices.

Last but not least, Haknyeon planned an adventurous activity where Hyunjae could overcome his fear of heights - paragliding! You can check out the full episode of KBS2's 'Battle Trip' to watch The Boyz and their endless fun, mukbang, as well as brotherly bonding, or catch some clips from this week's broadcast above and below!