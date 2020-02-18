Rocket Punch drop 'Bouncy' choreography MV

Rocket Punch have dropped their choreography music video for "Bouncy"!



The MV above focuses on Rocket Punch's energetic choreography and different looks for their comeback. "Bouncy" is the title song of the girl group's second mini album 'Red Punch', and it's about wanting real love to take your "bouncy bomb" heart.



Watch Rocket Punch's "Bouncy" choreography MV above and their original MV here if you missed it.



