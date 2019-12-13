RBW & Kakao M to partner up for debut of new Vietnamese boy group D1Verse

RBW, home to idol groups like MAMAMOO and ONEUS, will be working together with Kakao M for the debut of a new Vietnamese boy group called D1Verse.

According to RBW, the members of D1Verse were chosen via a survival reality program which aired on 'V Live' this past year, 'We Will Debut'. Among 7 contestants, a total of 5 members were chosen to debut under D1Verse. All of the D1Verse members received professional training in Korea since January of this year, to prepare for their debut.

D1Verse will be releasing a pre-debut digital single, "ChỉCó Anh Bên Em (Bring It Low)", this coming December 15 at 6 PM prior to their full promotions. The track is said to be a powerful Moombahton genre. Check out D1Verse's pre-debut single cover image, below.

