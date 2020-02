Pentagon have returned to the 'NewsAde' studio for a round of the infamous 'part-switch dance' with their new comeback title track, "Dr. BeBe"!

The members switched their choreography positions as follows: Jinho got Kino, Hui got Yeo One, Hongseok got Hui, Shinwon got Hongseok, Yeo One got Yuto, Yuto got Jinho, Kino got Jinho, and maknae Wooseok scored a lucky shot by getting himself!

Watch how well Pentagon do with their new track "Dr. BeBe", above!