TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam gifts fans with an artful cover of Pink Sweat$'s 'Honesty'

TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam has finally revealed the full version of his "Honesty" cover, originally by Pink Sweat$!

Previously during a prologue episode of TREASURE's 'T.M.I', Bang Ye Dam teased fans by singing a brief snippet of "Honesty", hinting that he's been practicing the cover. Now, fans can melt with the full version above, packed with Bang Ye Dam's soothing voice as well as a glimpse of his serious side.

Have you been watching TREASURE's pre-debut reality series, 'Treasure Map'?