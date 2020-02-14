SBS speaks up to demands of 'Stove League' season 2, less than a day after the drama's finale

Back on February 14, SBS's latest Fri-Sat drama series 'Stove League' came to an end after massive success, scoring the drama's highest average viewership rating ever at 19.1%.

Now, on February 15, less than a day after the drama's finale, viewers are demanding the production of season 2! SBS representatives spoke up regarding the rave responses from fans, by stating, "There has been no talk of season 2 yet. However, most of the cast members have shared positive opinions about season 2. The scriptwriter will also require a lot of time if season 2 were to happen, so it's unclear when season 2 will be possible."

Meanwhile, SBS's 'Stove League' appropriately earned the nickname of one of "2020's life dramas" due to the great combination of the actors' chemistry each episode, the excellent production quality, and relatable storyline. The drama started off with ratings in the 5.5% range when it premiered back in December, before garnering more and more attention via word of mouth. 'Stove League' starred actors such as Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Jo Byung Gyu, Oh Jung Se, and more.

