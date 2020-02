Kim Woo Seok stunned fans once again with her versatility as the male endorsement model for 'Clio' cosmetics!

In his handsome CF clip above for 'Clio's 'Mad Matte Stain Lip' colors, the idol pulled off concepts ranging from cute and friendly, to suave and sexy, attacking fans' hearts with his flawless visuals.

What do you think of Kim Woo Seok as the new model for 'Clio'?