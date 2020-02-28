Veteran vocal group Noel to return with new spring single album release

On February 28, C-Jes Entertainment announced, "Noel will be making a comeback with a warm, healing single album that reminds listeners of spring, titled 'Suddenly' and set for release on March 12."

Well-known for their unique, melodic ballads, the veteran vocal group will be returning to fans with another heartwarming, ballad single album. Producer Jungkey, who worked with Noel for their hit track "How About You", will be working with the team again for this comeback.

Stay tuned for Noel's newest single album, coming this March 12 at 6 PM KST.

