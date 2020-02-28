KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' clarifies suspicions that the children's lines are scripted

4

On February 28, representatives of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' stepped up to clarify newly raised suspicions, that the children have scripted lines. 

The suspicions garnered attention as on February 27, 'Superman Is Back' released a series of previews for this weekend's episode. During a preview for Sam Hammington's family featuring sons William and Bentley, viewers noticed a document on the kitchen counter which allegedly contained lines and phrases for William and Bentley, such as "This is no good" or "Baby is causing trouble"

After the suspicion grew, 'Superman Is Back' decided to edit the particular scene out from the Hammington family's latest preview, re-posting the clip (above).

Then, on February 28, KBS2 representatives informed media outlets, "There are no scripts on the show. Because the show is an observation program, we usually organize and summarize the contents for editing purposes for the staff, and it looks like people mistook this summary file as a script." 

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' airs every Sunday evenings at 9:15 PM KST. 

lol imagine~ how can Bently follow the script while he can't even follow his father's command. HAHAHA If SAM says NO it's YES for him. Maybe they have guidelines to follow? (idk the term) like for example for this episode, Hammington fam needs to go to the Dentist, or go to Kid's Cafe or go somewhere and eat and then the kids will do whatever they want to. I just can't imagine you can teach scripts to kids with that age unless they're actors, for me William and Ben are very charming kids with a big heart esp WILLIAM <3!

