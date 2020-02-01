15

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment reveals new company photos feat. BTS, TXT & Lee Hyun

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed a brand new set of company photos featuring labelmates BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun.

To commemorate the agency's 15th anniversary since its founding, Big Hit Entertainment released group company photos of all its labelmates. Founded on February 1, 2005, the label is home to BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun as well as 8Eight, who are co-managed with Source Music  

Take a look at Big Hit Entertainment's company photos below.

  1. BTS
  2. TXT
  3. Lee Hyun
2 5,149 Share 88% Upvoted

1

ikarastobtsjyj5592 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Happy Anniversary!

Share

1

jjajangmyeon231,574 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

6th Pic

Nobody:

Absolutely Nobody:

Jimin: I ain't the shortest no more hehe

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX tease comeback with 'Nice to Meet You'
21 hours ago   10   1,948
HyunA
HyunA stuns in CF for MLB Korea
20 hours ago   7   2,534

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND