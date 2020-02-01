Big Hit Entertainment reveals new company photos feat. BTS, TXT & Lee Hyun

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed a brand new set of company photos featuring labelmates BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun.



To commemorate the agency's 15th anniversary since its founding, Big Hit Entertainment released group company photos of all its labelmates. Founded on February 1, 2005, the label is home to BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun as well as 8Eight, who are co-managed with Source Music.



Take a look at Big Hit Entertainment's company photos below.