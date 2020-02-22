BTS reveal 'BTS focus' video of 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film

BTS have revealed a 'BTS focus' video of their epic "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film!



Fans got to see BTS' whole performance with a marching band and all in the MV, and the above video gives you a look at the boys going through their choreography as a group. "ON" is the title song of BTS' latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and the lyrics detail the experiences and challenges faced by the group since their debut.



Watch the 'BTS focus' video above!





