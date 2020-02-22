160

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

BTS reveal 'BTS focus' video of 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film

BTS have revealed a 'BTS focus' video of their epic "ONKinetic Manifesto film!

Fans got to see BTS' whole performance with a marching band and all in the MV, and the above video gives you a look at the boys going through their choreography as a group. "ON" is the title song of BTS' latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and the lyrics detail the experiences and challenges faced by the group since their debut.

Watch the 'BTS focus' video above!


Kirsty_Louise9,214 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

The choreography is incredible and they absolutely smashed it! The styling is great too, everything about this was on point.

Dumbuya_Isatou1,635 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

The dancing thou..was so on point and their outfits so damn cute.. I SEE YOU BTS.. you guys really did well and best album ever.

