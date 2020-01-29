Super Junior's Ryeowook reveals the story of where his famous phrase 'I'm confident!' originated

Super Junior members Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Ryeowook appeared as guests on the January 29 broadcast of 'Weekly Idol' in light of their "2YA2YAO!" comeback!

On this episode, Ryeowook shared with the 'Weekly Idol' MCs the story of where his famous phrase "I'm confident!" originated from. Ryeowook said, "I was in a big fight with Siwon. He said to me, 'Are you prepared to never see me again?'. So I said, 'Of course I'm prepared. I'm confident!'".

Shindong, who revealed that he was also present during the fight, also reenacted Ryeowook's reaction. According to Shindong, Ryeowook was even more dramatic. "It was more like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm confident!!!!". However, Ryeowook refuted, "Actually, I said it much more coolly. It was more along the lines of, 'Yes, I'm confident."

But Shindong shook his head, claiming, "What are you talking about. I was there. I totally remember you frantically shaking your head."

Watch the clip from this week's 'Weekly Idol' featuring Super Junior, above!