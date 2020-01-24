3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Stray Kids are out for blood in ferocious performance video for 'Double Knot' (English version)

Stray Kids have just released their first ever, special English single album, 'Step Out of Clé'!

In sync with the special single album release, the group has also unveiled a powerful performance video of "Double Knot" (English version). The ferocious video shows Stray Kids putting on a thrilling performance, representing all of the rebellious, stray kids around the world with their scars and their snarls. 

Make sure to give Stray Kids's full special single album 'Step Out of Clé' a listen!

La_Decay1,003 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

I love korean version of Double Knot. This sound a little awkward to me. MV look great tho.

