LOOΠΔ's HyunJin is all sternness in next '#' individual teaser image

LOOΠΔ's HyunJin is the third member up for the group's ongoing, second set of individual '#' comeback photos.

Despite the close proximity of the photo, HyunJin maintains a cold, stern expression directly toward the camera as her sharp, elegant features shine under beneath a stark, white light. Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ will be making their first comeback of 2020 this February 5 at 6 PM KST, with their 2nd mini album '#'. The album contains an intro plus 5 all new tracks, including title track "So What".

Are you loving LOOΠΔ's ongoing individual teaser photo series?