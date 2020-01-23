SF9's Zuho drops retro-inspired MV for 'Bang Bang' feat. Inseong

SF9's Zuho has dropped his music video for "Bang Bang" featuring Inseong.



The retro-inspired MV features behind-the-scenes clips of the SF9 members. Zuho released the track with the message, "This song comes from a little bit of this!!! You know when you feel blocked and frustrated? Listen to this song during times like those and shout!!! Explode bang bang!!!"



Listen to Zuho's "Bang Bang" above


