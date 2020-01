Seventeen appeared on the January 8th episode of 'Good Day New York'.

The boys participated in an interview while their performance unit (Jun, Hoshi, The8, and Dino) performed their track "Lilili Yabay".





The boys are in the New York area as they will be kicking off their 'Ode To You World Tour' at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on January 10.







