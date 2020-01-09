NCT Dream reveal dance practice for 'Golden Disc Awards' intro

NCT Dream have revealed a dance practice video for their 'Golden Disc Awards' intro performance.



The NCT subunit performed at the '34th Golden Disc Awards' on January 4, 2020, and fans can take another look at their epic dance routine in the video above. NCT Dream give the same powerful energy they put into their live performance during their dance practice.



Watch NCT Dream's dance practice video above and all the performances from the 'Golden Disc Awards' here if you missed it.



