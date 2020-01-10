12

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon rises from red in 'My Tragedy' highlight clip & teaser images

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her first highlight clip for 'Purpose'.

In her highlight clip for "My Tragedy", Taeyeon is draped in red before she rises and sings a powerful song. Her latest teaser images below also reveal a more casual concept than  her previous teasers in the city.

'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST. Watch her highlight clip above and latest teaser images below!

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. MY TRAGEDY
  4. PURPOSE
1 1,001 Share 75% Upvoted

0

ManupecksSONE568 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Yes!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND