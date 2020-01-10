Girls' Generation's Taeyeon rises from red in 'My Tragedy' highlight clip & teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her first highlight clip for 'Purpose'.



In her highlight clip for "My Tragedy", Taeyeon is draped in red before she rises and sings a powerful song. Her latest teaser images below also reveal a more casual concept than her previous teasers in the city.



'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST. Watch her highlight clip above and latest teaser images below!



