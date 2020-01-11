Actress Kang So Ra reveals how she was cast in her breakthrough movie role in 'Sunny'

Actress Kang So Ra revealed how she was cast in her breakthrough role in the 2011 hit movie 'Sunny'.



On the January 11th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Kang So Ra shared her method for getting cast by audition despite fierce competition. She said, "I wanted to take the audition as relaxed as possible, so I put the director's photo as my computer desktop background. I greeted it every day, so I wouldn't be nervous."



The actress continued, "All directors' profile photos make them look very seriously, but when I saw him in person, he was actually really adorable. That's why I couldn't stop laughing to the point I couldn't act. I was cast because I cracked up laughing."



Check out the clip of Kang So Ra telling her story above.