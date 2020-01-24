Gian84 takes inspiration from Jungkook's fashion & dances to BTS on 'I Live Alone'

Gian84 revealed himself to be a fan of BTS on 'I Live Alone'.



On the January 24th episode, the 'Rainbow Crew' members dressed up in traditional Korean outfits for the Lunar New Year, and Park Na Rae noticed Gian84's outfit was inspired by Jungkook's modern hanbok style that ended up becoming a hit.



The comic artist even did a little dance cover of BTS's "Boy with Luv". Check out the clip of Gian84 above!