'The Man Standing Next' starring Lee Byung Hun sells 1 million tickets at box office

'The Man Standing Next' starring Lee Byung Hun has reached 1 million sales at the box office.



Just 3 days after it hit theaters, over 1 million moviegoers have seen 'The Man Standing Next' ('Chiefs of Namsan') just before the Lunar New Year holiday. The film based on the bestseller of the same name stars Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Kwak Do Won, and Lee Hee Joon, who play key figures in the Korean Central Intelligence Agency.



The plot based on real-life events revolves around the KCIA and the assassination of President Park Chung Hee in 1979. 'The Man Standing Next' is said to have brought in viewers of all ages despite the historical genre. Other films that hit 1 million viewers within 3 days include the 2019 movie 'Extreme Jobs' and the recently released film 'Ashfall'.



'The Man Standing Next' premiered on January 22 KST.

