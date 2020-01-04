Fans celebrate all 6 members of girl group April finally turning of legal age, 4 years after their debut

Fans are congratulating the members of girl group April, for the fact that as of 2020, all of the group's members have turned of legal age (20)!

April debuted as a 6-member girl group under DSP Media back in August of 2015, garnering attention at the time for having the youngest average age among all promoting girl groups. Over the past 4 years, the group underwent several member changes and ultimately ended up as a 6-member group once again.

And now, as of 2020, April's maknae Jinsol is finally a legal adult at 20 years old (Korean age)! Born in 2001, Jinsol was 15-years old when she debuted with the group.

But even in 2020 with all 6-members being legal, April's average age is still just 21-years old!



The April members even got together recently to hold an adorable New Year's party as a group, complete with alcoholic drinks, which you can check out above!





Netizens celebrated April's 'turning-of-age' with comments like, "Jinsol-ah you grew up so well TT. I'll always cheer for you!", "I remember when April first debuted I was so shocked at how young they were... time flies huh", "I can't believe Jinsol is a legal adult now TT", "Baby is already 20 years old TT. I hope you guys make a comeback soon", "Our Aprilies, let's shine even more in 2020!", "Wow congratulations, they're all so pretty TT", and more!