Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Watch Kang Daniel perform a snippet of 'Touchin'' + his secret recipe for soybean paste stew on 'Convenience Restaurant'

Kang Daniel appeared as a special MC on the December 13 broadcast of KBS2's 'Convenience Restaurant', to the delight of the show's female MCs and cast members!

First off, the cast asked that to commemorate his first appearance on the show, Kang Daniel show a small glimpse of his 'moves'. At that, Kang Daniel took the stage and despite being nervous in front of veteran singer Lee Seung Chul, he performed a snippet of his new title track "Touchin'" with a smile on his face. 

Kang Daniel also revealed that he has a special recipe for making soybean paste stew, sharing, "When I make soybean paste stew, I grill meat on the side, squeeze out the fatty oils, and then put it in the stew while it's cooking. It tastes just like the ones they serve at restaurants."

Check out clips of Kang Daniel from this week's 'Convenience Restaurant', above and below!

daniks_noona416 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

We can see more of him next week. Another week of Daniel content. Excited!

efem1,599 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Can't wait to see him try the food next week! I miss this smile.

