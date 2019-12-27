Watch Jiyeon's sexy dance practice video for 'Take A Hike'

2

T-ara member/solo artist Jiyeon has dropped a sexy and powerful dance practice video for her latest comeback title track, "Take A Hike"!

Released back on December 26, "Take A Hike" is the title track from Jiyeon's new mini album 'SENPASS'. The track was composed and arranged by Ryan Jhun along with Michael James Down and William Taylor, with lyrics delivering words of confidence and self-assurance to listeners. 

What do you think of Jiyeon's "Take A Hike" performance, full of charisma and suave?

