Kang Han Na appointed as new DJ of KBS radio 'Volume Up' after AKMU's Suhyun

According to reports on December 28, actress Kang Han Na has been appointed as the newest DJ of KBS Cool FM radio program, 'Volume Up'.

Kang Han Na will be taking over soon with the radio's current DJ, AKMU's Suhyun, set to leave her position in the near future. KBS radio program 'Volume Up' was also previously hosted by Yoo In Na, Jo Yoon Hee, Suhyun, and more.



Meanwhile, Kang Han Na most recently greeted viewers on the small screen through tvN's one-part drama special, 'The Woman Who Bleeds From Her Ears'.

